Two hurt, two killed, in Portsmouth crash Friday night

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) – Portsmouth police said two people were killed and two others injured in a two-car crash Friday night on West Main Road.

Police said it happened at about 8:12 p.m. on West Main Road near the Raytheon complex. Officers responding to a report of a crash found two vehicles in the road.

Their initial investigation found that the first vehicle, driven by a 20-year-old man from Jamaica Plain, Massachusetts, was going southbound on West Main when it crossed over into the oncoming lane and collided with a car that was heading in the opposite direction.

That driver was ultimately taken to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

There were three other people in the other car, two of whom died of their injuries: a 90-year-old Portsmouth woman and a 59-year-old man from Little Compton. The driver of the second car, a 58-year-old woman from Little Compton, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital.

So far there’s no word on whether or not the first driver is facing any criminal charges as a result of the crash.

Anyone with information should call the Portsmouth Police Department at 401-683-0300.