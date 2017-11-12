Driver charged in fatal Portsmouth crash

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) – Portsmouth police have filed charges against the driver in a crash that killed two people and injured a third Friday night.

The crash happened at about 8 p.m. Friday on West Main Road in Portsmouth, when police said that a car driven by 20-year-old Houston Smith of Jamaica Plain crossed into the oncoming lane and hit another vehicle.

Two people in that other car died: 90-year-old Dina Occhi of Portsmouth and 59-year-old Theodore White of Little Compton. The driver of that car, 58-year-old Mary Ann White, was injured and remains hospitalized.

Police arraigned Smith at his hospital bed at Rhode Island Hospital Sunday morning and charged him with two counts of driving under the influence, death resulting, transportation of alcohol by a minor, possession of alcohol by a minor, and possession of less than one ounce of marijuana. He was released on $50,000 personal recognizance with a court date of November 30 at Newport District Court.