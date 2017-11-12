Former PC Friar Drew Brown dies after long cancer fight

Related Coverage How a leg injury saved Drew Brown’s life

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Former Providence College Friar hockey player Drew Brown died Saturday morning after a long fight against cancer, the college reported Saturday.

Brown, a native of Grass Lake, Michigan, was just 25 years old. He played for the Friars from 2011-2014, tallying 10 goals and 22 assists in 75 games with the team.

He was injured in the 2014 Hockey East Semifinal, and and MRI taken after the injury revealed a tumor and a rare form of bone cancer.

Brown sat out the 2014-2015 season as he underwent treatment, but was able to join his teammates briefly for pregame warmups on Senior Night last year, and was an inspiration for the team as they battled for their 2015 national championship.

His condition took a turn for the worse in recent weeks, resulting in a week-long hospital stay.

The Friars had a fundraiser planned for Saturday night to raise money for his cancer treatment; after his passing the team announced that the money will instead go to his family. A GoFundMe page was also established for him and has already raised over $50,000.

His teammates trounced UMass at Schneider Arena Saturday night, 7-2.