Man dies in I-95 wreck early Sunday morning

WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) – A West Warwick man died in a single-vehicle crash on Route 95 Sunday morning, State Police said.

At about 12:35 a.m., 31-year-old Brandon Robinson of West Warwick was driving north on I-95 about a half-mile south of Exit 7. His car went off the road, hit a tree, and rolled over, according to State Police. Robinson was thrown from the car and pronounced dead at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved and investigators said speed was a factor in the wreck. Robinson was not wearing a seat belt.