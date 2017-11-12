Pats, coming off bye week, take on floundering Broncos in Denver

(WPRI) – The Patriots are in Denver Sunday night, aiming to come out of their bye week with a win against a struggling Broncos team.

Brock Osweiler will lead the Broncos’ offense for the second straight week despite not being able to do much in a 51-23 loss to the Eagles last week that the network switched off because of the lopsided score. It was the fourth-straight loss since their own bye, including handing the dreadful New York Giants their one and only win of the season in week six.

But Tom Brady is 3-7 lifetime in games in Denver and faces Patriot killer Von Miller who sits seventh in the NFL with eight sacks on the year. Denver’s defense is the best part of its roster, giving up an average of only 281 yards per game, but still coughed up 80 points in the last two weeks.

The Patriots certainly needed the bye to recuperate from some injuries; among the wounded are receivers Chris Hogan and Danny Amendola, and defensive backs Eric Rowe and Stephon Gilmore. The Pats claimed veteran tight end Martellus Bennett a few days ago but he’s not expected to play because he, too, is nursing a shoulder injury.

Kickoff is set for 8:30 Eastern time.

Next week the Patriots journey to Mexico City to take on the Raiders.