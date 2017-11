EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – East Providence police are investigating a stabbing Sunday afternoon.

As of 3 p.m. police were still at the scene on Elinora Street, off Willett Avenue. The stabbing reportedly happened about 90 minutes earlier.

Lt. Raymond Blinn said one person had been stabbed but their injuries aren’t thought to be life-threatening.

No other details were immediately available.