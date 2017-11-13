After ATV theft, Providence buys surveillance cams for storage facility

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Providence police are beefing up security at a storage facility where 10 ATVs and dirt bikes were stolen earlier this year.

The city’s Board of Contract and Supply approved a contract Monday with Massachusetts-based Integrated Security Inc. for three cameras at 54 Ernest Street. The company was already paid $5,298 for the emergency installation in September, but the agreement still needed to be approved by the board.

“A recent break-in occurred at this location where several ATVs and dirt bikes were stolen as well as a city-owned pick-up truck and various tools,” Public Safety Commissioner Steven Pare wrote in a letter requesting the cameras. “Entry was gained through an overhead door at the rear of the building where intruders used a tool to cut the chain that was used the secure the ATVs and dirt bikes together. Unfortunately, the section of the building that was used to store the ATVs and dirt bikes is not equipped with an alarm system or surveillance cameras.”

Police recovered four of the 10 vehicles that were reported stolen from the facility in August, including the pickup truck.

Officials have been struggling to remove ATVs and dirt bikes from city streets for several years. The vehicles are banned in the city and police have seized nearly 100 of them in recent months, but they are still frequently spotted in many neighborhoods. Councilman Luis Aponte has proposed banning the sale of gas to ATV operators, but the ordinance hasn’t been vetted in committee.

