Computer problems cause headaches for CVS customers

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – “Connectivity interruptions” affected some CVS pharmacies Monday, prompting dozens of complaints directed at the company on social media.

Numerous customers reported that the problems started around 3:30 p.m. and several claimed that they couldn’t get prescriptions filled because pharmacy computers weren’t working properly.

“Some of our pharmacies were experiencing some system connectivity interruptions that are now resolved,” CVS spokesman Michael DeAngelis wrote in an email to Eyewitness News. “This primarily affected their ability to process insurance claims, but they could continue to fill prescriptions for their patients. The issue was resolved around 8 p.m.”

There’s no word yet on what caused the problem, and CVS asked customers who were experiencing problems to call 1-800-SHOP-CVS.