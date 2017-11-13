Democrat José Batista mulling run for AG

Related Coverage Former US Attorney Neronha announces run for RI attorney general

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Another Democrat is considering running for Rhode Island attorney general next year.

José Batista, a lawyer and former president of the Rhode Island Latino Political Action Committee, confirmed Monday he is exploring a bid to become the state’s top prosecutor in 2018.

“I plan on spending the next few weeks engaging in dialogue with different constituencies across the state about how the Office of Attorney General can better serve them,” Batista told Eyewitness News in an email. “I do not anticipate making any formal decisions or announcements until early in 2018.”

Batista grew up in South Providence and is a graduate of Bryant University and Roger Williams University School of Law. Before opening his law office on Broad Street, he worked as an assistant public defender.

Former Rhode Island U.S. Attorney Peter Neronha kicked off his own campaign for the Democratic nomination for attorney general last month. Incumbent Peter Kilmartin is barred by term limits from running again.

