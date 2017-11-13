Gas prices up 1 cent in RI, 6 cents in Mass.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI/AP) — Gas prices are up one cent in Rhode Island and up six cents in Massachusetts, according to AAA Northeast.

AAA Northeast said Monday in its weekly survey that self-serve, regular unleaded is averaging $2.58 per gallon in Rhode Island, which is two cents above the national average of $2.56.

The survey also found that the average price of gas in Massachusetts if $2.53 per gallon, which is three cents below the national average.

The average price of gasoline in Rhode Island is 37 cents higher than it was at this time last year. At that time, gas was averaging $2.21 per gallon. The Massachusetts price has risen 41 cents since this time last year, when it was averaging $2.12 per gallon.

AAA found that in Rhode Island, self-serve, regular gasoline is selling for as low as $2.39 per gallon and as high as $2.70. In Massachustts, AAA Northeast found a 42-cents range in prices for self-serve, regular, from a low of $2.37 to a high of $2.79 per gallon.