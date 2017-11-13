In the Kitchen: Butternut Squash Soup

GoProvidence.com today brings us Chef Michaela Mercier from Sydney PVD making their Butternut Squash Soup.
- 2 Large Butternut Squash, Cubed
- 8-10 Cloves of Garlic (rough chopped)
- 1 whole Yellow Onion (rough chopped)
- 1-2 T Bacon Fat
- ½ C Brown Sugar
- 1 T Cinnamon
- 1 T Paprika
- 1 t Nutmeg
- 1 T Garlic Powder
- 1 T Olive Oil
- Salt and Pepper to taste
- 2 C Vegetable Stock
- ½ Heavy Cream
Directions:
- Toss butternut in seasonings and olive oil.
- Add in bacon fat.
- Par cook in the oven at 350 F until tender (25-30 minutes).
- In large pot, saute squash with onions and garlic until cooked down.
- Add in vegetable stock.
- Reduce temperature to a simmer and let sit.
- Blend with immersion blender.
- Add heavy cream and any additional seasonings (to taste).