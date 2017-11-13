In the Kitchen: Butternut Squash Soup

GoProvidence.com today brings us Chef Michaela Mercier from Sydney PVD making their Butternut Squash Soup.

Ingredients:

  • 2 Large Butternut Squash, Cubed
  • 8-10 Cloves of Garlic (rough chopped)
  • 1 whole Yellow Onion (rough chopped)
  • 1-2 T Bacon Fat
  • ½ C Brown Sugar
  • 1 T Cinnamon
  • 1 T Paprika
  • 1 t Nutmeg
  • 1 T Garlic Powder
  • 1 T Olive Oil
  • Salt and Pepper to taste
  • 2 C Vegetable Stock
  • ½ Heavy Cream

Directions:

  1. Toss butternut in seasonings and olive oil.
  2. Add in bacon fat.
  3. Par cook in the oven at 350 F until tender (25-30 minutes).
  4. In large pot, saute squash with onions and garlic until cooked down.
  5. Add in vegetable stock.
  6. Reduce temperature to a simmer and let sit.
  7. Blend with immersion blender.
  8. Add heavy cream and any additional seasonings (to taste).