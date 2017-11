FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) – Police responded to a disturbance at Charlton Memorial Hospital early Monday morning.

Police responded around 2 a.m. following a shooting on nearby Riggenbach Road. It is unclear is the disturbance and the shooting are directly related.

Police confirm one person was taken into custody at the scene, though no further details have been provided at this time.

Watch Eyewitness News This Morning on WPRI 12 and FOX Providence for the latest developing details.