Police: OUI suspect was carrying loaded gun after crash

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) – Police in Rehoboth arrested two people in unrelated OUI incidents over the weekend.

The first occurred Friday when a Rehoboth police officer noticed a swerving vehicle heading north on Moulton Street. The driver veered back and forth across the road and at times exceeded speeds of 75 mph where the posted speed limit was 40 mph, according to police.

The officer stopped the vehicle after it nearly went off the road while turning onto Perryville Road.

Catherine Tattrie, 51, of Rehoboth, was arrested at the scene and charged with operating under the influence and other related charges.

The second arrest happened on Saturday when officers were called to reports of a crash in the area of 47 Pleasant St.

According to the witness who called 911, the driver crashed into the woods on the side of the road and had exited the vehicle carrying what appeared to be a rifle.

Police arrested the driver, Steven Adams, 42, of Norton, and charged him with with OUI, carrying a loaded firearm while intoxicated and other related charges.

Both drivers are expected to be arraigned in Taunton District Court on Monday.