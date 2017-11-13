Police seek help locating missing Fall River woman

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are reaching out to the public for help in tracking down a missing and potentially endangered woman from Fall River.

According to police, Elizabeth Simon was last seen Sept. 30 and has no immediate family in the area.

Simon, 28, is homeless and is known to frequent homeless shelters, police said Monday.

She’s described as standing 4-foot-11 and having a thin build, strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Simon’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Sarah Reis with the Fall River Major Crimes Division at (508) 324-2796 or call anonymously on the TIPS line at (508) 672-8477.