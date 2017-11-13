Providence police: ‘Molotov cocktail’ used to start car fire Saturday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – An arson investigation is underway after Providence police say two men were caught on video throwing a “Molotov cocktail” into a jeep in the city’s Silver Lake neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Police reported Rye Street around 6 a.m. Saturday for a report of car fire that had spread to a house, according to an incident report. No one was harmed in the fire.

According to the report, a neighbor had security footage that captured two men throwing the “Molotov cocktail” into the jeep, causing the vehicle to erupt into flames. The men were seen fleeing to another house on Rye Street before entering a vehicle and driving away.

Arson investigator Paul Doughty said there is a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to a conviction stemming from the incident.

Doughty urged any witnesses to call the city’s arson tip line at 401-455-3473.