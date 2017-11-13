Providence police provide update on 2 homicide cases

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After police opened two different homicide cases Friday in Providence, they provided updates Monday morning on what detectives have determined in the investigations.

Both homicide cases occurred within a 48-hour period. Police said they don’t consider either homicide a random act of violence and there’s no concern for public safety.

On Friday evening, Manirino Nkinamubanzi, 44, was found dead inside her Ontario Street home. Nkinamubanzi’s children reported her missing because they hadn’t seen her since Thursday. Police went to her home Friday afternoon, and were called back two hours later once the children found her body.

Major David Lapatin of the Providence Police Department said as of Monday morning, they hadn’t made an arrest in her homicide.

“We have a suspect. We have not charged anyone yet,” Lapatin said. “We’re waiting to interview the suspect, and that will be forthcoming.”

Investigators won’t say where her body was found inside the house. They believe she’d been dead for about 24 hours.

Clement Shabani, a project manager and social worker for Women’s Refugee Care, an organization based in Providence, said Nkinamubanzi had moved to Providence two years ago from the Congo, bringing her four children with her.

Police said she’d recently separated from her husband and she filed a no-contact order against him.

A donation page has been created to help support Nkinamubanzi’s children. So far, the page has raised around $6,000.

Admiral St. victim reportedly went to suspect’s home

Police also gave more details on what they believe happened in the murder of Charles Martinez.

Lapatin said Martinez, 32, had gone to the home of the suspect, Judex Maldonado, 28, on Friday evening.

Maldonado’s sister and Martinez had a previous relationship and she said she had problems with him in the past.

She and her three children were staying with Maldonado and Martinez had come over to the apartment to confront the her.

Lapatin said Maldonado “got involved,” which led to the death of Martinez.

Police said Martinez was stabbed several times around 11 p.m. and died from his injuries.

Nkinamubanzi’s killing was the eighth homicide in the city in 2017 and Martinez’s was the ninth, according to police.