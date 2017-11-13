State reminds people about emergency registry after storm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — State health officials are encouraging people with special health care needs to enroll in an emergency registry.

The state Department of Health says it wants to remind people about the Rhode Island Special Needs Emergency Registry following the recent storm that cut power to nearly 1.5 million homes and businesses in New England at its peak, and in advance of winter weather events yet to come.

The state established the registry to help emergency officials in planning and caring for residents with disabilities, chronic conditions and other special health care needs during storms and other disasters.

The department says enrolling is a critical preparedness step. It’s also asking people who are currently enrolled to update their information.

Residents can enroll by calling (401) 222-5960 or by filling out a form online.