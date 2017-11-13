Swan Point opening new space for burial sites

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The last time Swan Point Cemetery opened a new space for graves to occupy was ten years ago.

The cemetery is now opening a new two-and-a-half acre burial area in the northwest section, which will accommodate both single graves and multiple grave monument lots, according to cemetery operators.

A cremation garden is part of the new development, including spaces for those who choose cremation.

Designers, including Searle Design Group of Pawtucket and Grever and Ward of Orchard Park, New York, used trees and a “hilly topography” to be both consistent to the older sections and a contemporary layout. A civil engineering firm, Caputo and Wick of Rumford, worked with the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management to design drainage of stormwater that would avoid flowing to the Seekonk River.

Swan Point Cemetery dates back to 1846 and now encompasses 200 acres between Blackstone Boulevard on Providence’s East Side and the river.