PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Providence are investigating the city’s tenth homicide of the year.

A person was stabbed at about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday on Chalkstone Avenue in the area of Rowan Street, according to police.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, later died at Rhode Island Hospital.

Police said no arrests have been made but the investigation remains active.

This story is developing and will be updated as Eyewitness News learns more information.