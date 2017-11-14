2 Rhode Island women charged in federal child porn case

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island woman has been charged with producing child pornography involving a female toddler, and another woman is accused of possessing the video.

Samantha York, of Warwick and Pawtucket, and Karissa Cave, of Coventry and Newport, both appeared in Providence federal court last week.

York is charged with production and distribution of child pornography. She was ordered detained. Twenty-one-year-old Cave is charged with receiving and possessing child pornography. She was released on $10,000 unsecured bond.

Federal prosecutors allege the 29-year-old York produced the video in 2014. They say the video was distributed to at least two other people, including Cave.

Attorneys for Cave and York didn’t immediately respond Tuesday to a request for comment on the charges.