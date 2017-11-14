401 Film Fest returns

Now in its third year, The 401 Film Fest is a local event that is giving back to the community. The Festival’s Director & Founder, Adam Theroux, joined ‘The Rhode Show’ to discuss more.

Taking place on Nov. 25 & 26 at the Arctic Playhouse in West Warwick, the showcase spotlights talented filmmakers and has accepted submissions from all over the world – with an emphasis on those from RI.

The Festival is free to attend and is a celebration of film that proudly benefits Big Brothers Big Sisters of The Ocean State; an organization near and dear to the founder’s heart.

Get more details here http://www.401filmfest.com/