Coventry residents concerned about proposed outdoor gun range

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Residents in Coventry are expressing concerns over a proposed gun range located within minutes of a school.

Officials told Eyewitness News the gun range would be located outdoors and would allow high-powered rifles.

People in town say the proposed location, in the area of Town Farm and Mile Roads, is worrisome because it is not far from a school.

Shane McGrath lives on Town Farm Road and he says part of the reason he lives there is because it is quiet most of the time. His nephew and niece also live there and enjoy playing outside.

He is worried that wouldn’t be possible with a gun range right through the woods.

“We have serious safety and noise issues, never mind the fact that our real estate value, resale value, would plummet,” McGrath said.

In part of a written statement sent to Eyewitness News, John Psilopolous, who wants to build the range, said:

“Additionally, an extensive operating procedure manual has been developed for the facility and submitted to the Town. The protocol advanced for the facility incorporates the best safety and management practices used by similar operations across the Country.”

About two dozen other properties are within 200 feet of where the proposed range would be located. While plans for the range show it will not be firing in the the school’s direction, the proposed range is only a mile away from Washington Oak Elementary School.

“The sound of gunfire has absolutely no place at an elementary school,” McGrath said.

The written statement from the proposed gun range owner also said:

“Importantly, results of testing performed on the property reflect that the noise from the facility will not exceed applicable Town limits. Notably, the suggested development of the facility involves modifications, or site work, that will further reduce the sounds generated during operation.”

Under the town’s zoning ordinance, the gun range would require a special permit.

One of the items it has to prove is that it will be, “generally compatible with lots in the same or abutting zoning.”

The zoning board will review the application at a meeting on Dec. 6.