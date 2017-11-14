East Greenwich preparing to reverse judge’s decision, re-fire terminated firefighter

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — On the agenda for a town council meeting Tuesday night, the town of East Greenwich is planning to reinstate a town manager whose appointment was invalidated by a Superior Court judge and re-terminate a firefighter that town manager fired over the summer.

For that expected reversal, a group of town residents is expected to hold a “peaceful” protest at the meeting.

Last week, Superior Court Judge Susan McGuirl said the process of appointing Gayle Corrigan as town manager in June violated the state open meetings law, and “misled the people of East Greenwich,” the judge said in court.

While the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting is posted at the state’s open meetings site, any matter listed on the agenda is subject to a vote by the council.

Specifically, the meeting set for 7 p.m. at the Swift Community Center on Peirce Street in East Greenwich will include the appointment of Corrigan as town manager, followed by the ratification of a town manager term sheet retroactive to July 1, and then the council is slated to ratify all the actions Corrigan took during her stint as town manager between June 19 and Nov. 14.

That agenda ignores the order from Judge McGuirl, says Engaged EG, a group of non-partisan citizens calling for transparency in local government, led by resident Brian Franklin. In announcing the protest, Franklin said “hundreds” of communications have been sent to town council members and signatures are being gathered on a petition.