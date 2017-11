At Moses Brown Ali Blanchard signed to attend Princeon; Janel Gamach to UNC Wilmington; Caitlin Tucker to Bucknell; Oluchi Ezemma to Holy Cross and lacrosse teammates Andrew Dorman and Adam Towey will play lacrosse at Boston University and UMass Amherst respectively.

At Aim High gynmanstics, Attleboro senior Emma Humphrey signed to attend University of Bridgeport.