Iconic New Bedford church bells sold to pay for building repairs

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A church in New Bedford dealing with an enormous financial burden is forced to sell the historic bells hanging from the building.

Saint Lawrence Martyr Church is having the bells removed on Nov. 20 weather depending.

The 14 bells have been sold to Verdin, which is a church bell company founded in 1842.

The church will receive more than $32,000 for the bells and Verdin will be paying $40,000 fee to have the bells removed.

The church’s reverend says Saint Lawrence Martyr is in need of more than $1 million in repairs to the building and it’s rectory.

Parishioner Suzanne Sullivan told the Standard-Times that she, along with others, helped raise almost $300,000 to restore the bell tower, but the reverend used the money was used to aid other more pressing building repairs.