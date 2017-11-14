In the Kitchen: Biscuits and Waffles

Caleb and Broad joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Biscuits and Waffles.

Ingredients:

4 4oz chicken breast

2c fine bread crumbs

2qt oil to fry

16oz raw biscuit dough

1c onion diced

1lb linguica or your favorite sausage

1c Heavy cream

1/4c Maple Syrup

1Tbl thyme and rosemary

1/4c ap flour

For the gravy:

Saute the onions and the sausage until the fat renders out of the linguica Take out your pan add a pad of butter and the herbs cook for 30 seconds Add your flour whisking constantly to avoid clumps then add the rest of the ingredients and simmer until thick

For the chicken:

Pound out the chicken slightly and coat in bread crumbs Fry for 8 minutes at 350

For the biscuit:

Once biscuit is room temp stretch cut it in half Mold them to circles and place in the waffle iron for 2 minutes

