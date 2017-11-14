In the Kitchen: Biscuits and Waffles

Caleb and Broad joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Biscuits and Waffles.
Ingredients:
- 4 4oz chicken breast
- 2c fine bread crumbs
- 2qt oil to fry
- 16oz raw biscuit dough
- 1c onion diced
- 1lb linguica or your favorite sausage
- 1c Heavy cream
- 1/4c Maple Syrup
- 1Tbl thyme and rosemary
- 1/4c ap flour
For the gravy:
- Saute the onions and the sausage until the fat renders out of the linguica
- Take out your pan add a pad of butter and the herbs cook for 30 seconds
- Add your flour whisking constantly to avoid clumps then add the rest of the ingredients and simmer until thick
For the chicken:
- Pound out the chicken slightly and coat in bread crumbs
- Fry for 8 minutes at 350
For the biscuit:
- Once biscuit is room temp stretch cut it in half
- Mold them to circles and place in the waffle iron for 2 minutes
The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.