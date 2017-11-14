Man accused of stabbing sister’s ex-boyfriend to death

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A judge ordered Judex Maldonado, 28, held without bail Tuesday morning at Providence District Court after he was alleged to have violated probation and stabbed to death Charles Martinez, 32, last week.

Police said Martinez was the ex-boyfriend of Maldonado’s sister, and Martinez had gone to Maldonado’s home while his sister was there Friday night. Martinez was stabbed several times at about 11 p.m. and died of his injuries.

Maldonado was charged with Martinez’s murder. He’s due back in court Nov. 27 for a bail hearing, as well as a bail violation hearing.