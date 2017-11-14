Police hunting for suspect in Pawtucket Credit Union robbery

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are searching for a suspect after a Pawtucket Credit Union branch was held up Tuesday.

According to Pawtucket police, a male suspect entered the branch at 540 Broadway and passed a note to the teller saying he had a gun, but no gun was shown.

Police said the suspect fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No injuries were reported.

With the help of a K-9 unit, officers were seen looking for the suspect in a residential area of nearby Japonica Street.

Eyewitness News has calls out to police for more details. This story will be updated with the latest.