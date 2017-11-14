Police: Man exposed himself to Old Navy employees

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Police have arrested a New Bedford man after they say he exposed himself inside the Old Navy store at the Dartmouth Mall on Monday.

Police said the responding officers arrived at the mall just before 7 p.m. to find the suspect struggling with mall security officers, at which time he was placed into custody.

The man, identified as Joury Antonio Caraballo, 34, had exposed himself to employees while inside the store, according to police.

In addition to being charged with open and gross lewdness and assault and battery, police said Caraballo also has five active arrest warrants against him.