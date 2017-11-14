Providence police release radio recordings of Thursday shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Providence Police have released multiple radio recording from an officer-involved shooting last week, shedding new light on the minutes before a man was killed and a woman was injured by a barrage of bullets fired by multiple officers.
Nine Providence Police officers and Rhode Island State Police troopers fired more than 40 shots into a white pickup truck on the I-95 North on-ramp by the Providence Place mall Nov. 9, killing 32-year-old Joseph Santos and injuring 37-year-old Christine Demers.
Santos led multiple police officers on a chase that started on Route 10 and ended at the on-ramp from Memorial Boulevard to I-95 North adjacent to the mall.
You can listen to all of the recordings below.
Continue the discussion on Facebook
Dan McGowan ( dmcgowan@wpri.com ) covers politics, education and the city of Providence for WPRI.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter: @danmcgowan