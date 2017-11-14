Rhody’s E.C. Matthews out 4-6 weeks with fractured wrist

University of Rhode Island senior guard E.C. Matthews will be sidelined for 4-6 weeks after fracturing his wrist in the Rams 88-81 loss to Nevada on Monday. Matthews will likely miss the Rams entire non conference schedule with the hope that he can return for conference play. Matthews was a preseason all-conference selection. He was sidelined in the first game of URI’s 2015-2016 season with a torn ACL, missing the rest of the season. Last season he led the Rams to the program’s first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1999

