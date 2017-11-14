Safety advocates outline ’10 worst toys’ for 2017

BOSTON (WPRI) — World Against Toys Causing Harm (W.A.T.C.H.) on Tuesday released its nominees for the “10 worst toys” for the 2017 holiday season.

The organization has been outlining what it considers to be the most dangerous toys of each year since 1973.

Hall Mark “Itty Bittys” Baby Stacking Toy

This toy is a plush Disney-themed stacking toy with four rattling rings distributed by Hallmark Marketing Company and sold on Disneybaby.com and Ebay.com for around $25.

Hallmark recalled the toy in August, saying the fabric hats and bowties can detach and cause a choking hazard.

Pull Along Pony

This toy is a plastic white horse with yellow wheels and a red cord attached to it so children can wheel it along the ground.

Tolo Toys Limited distributed the product and it was sold at Magic Beans, Amazon.com and Bonanza.com for around $20.

W.A.T.C.H. reports that the toy has the potential for strangulation and entanglement injuries.

Wonder Woman Battle-Action Sword

This superhero-themed toy is distributed by Mattel and sold at Target, Toysrus.com and Walmart.com for around $20.

The toy is a plastic sword based off of the sword used in the new “Wonder Woman” movie.

W.A.T.C.H. says the rigid plastic sword blade has the potential to cause facial or other blunt force trauma injuries.

Hand Fidgetz Spinners

Fidget spinners have become popular within the past couple of years. They spin and usually come in bright colors and designs.

This brand is distributed by Kipp Brothers and sold at Walmart, Kippbrothers.com and Bulktoystore.com for around $2.

W.A.T.C.H. says a removable sticker says the fidget spinner is a “novelty gift item” and is not intended to be used as a toy.

The organization reported that the fidget spinners can be found in toy aisles at retailers and can present a potential small-parts choking hazard.

Spider-Man Spider-Drone Official Movie Edition

This drone, distributed by Marvel and Skyrocket Toys, is sold at Target, Best Buy, Toysrus.com and Walmart.com for around $90.

It is remote-controlled and based on the well known Spider-Man superhero franchise.

The age recommendation is 12 and up, with a warning on the box saying the drone has “rotating blades that move at high speed, posing an injury hazard.”

W.A.T.C.H. reports that there is a hazard for potential eye and body impact injuries when using the drone.

Nerf Zombie Strike Deadbolt Crossbow

The crossbow is distributed by Hasbro and Nerf.com and sold at Kmart, Toysrus.com, Target.com and Walmart.com for around $50.

The toy is recommended for children 8 and up and allows the user to load plastic arrows into the crossbow to fire them.

W.A.T.C.H. warns of potential eye injuries caused by the projectiles.

Slackers Slackline Classic Series Kit

The slackline is distributed by Brand 44 and sold at Magic Beans, Amazon.com, Dickssportinggoods.com, L.L. Bean and Homedepot.com for around $70.

According to W.A.T.C.H., the package says the slackline is recommended for children 5 and up but the package insert states the toy is “safe for all ages.”

The slackline comes with multiple warnings, including a strangulation hazard, serious injury or even death in severe cases.

Oval Xylophone

The toy is distributed by Plan Toys and Plan Creations and sold at Target.com, Toysrus.com, Walmart.com and Magic Beans for around $25.

The multi-colored musical instrument is sold for babies as young as 12 months and provides no choking hazard warnings on the packaging, according to W.A.T.C.H.

The organization says the long drumstick handle has the potential to be mouthed and block a child’s airway.

Razor Jetts Heel Wheels

The toy is distributed by Razor USA and is sold at Kmart, Toys R Us, Walmart.com, Kohls.com and Target.com for $34-$40.

The heel wheels are marketed to be strapped to heels of children’s shoes, transforming footwear into a rear-wheel roller skate. The toy advertises that there is “real sparking” action and the manufacturer warns of fire-related injuries.

W.A.T.C.H. reports that there is a the potential for serious blunt impact injuries or fire-related burn injuries due to the sparking.

Brianna Babydoll

This doll is distributed by Melissa & Doug and sold on Target.com and Toysrus.com for around $21.

W.A.T.C.H. reports that the dolls are marketed for babies as young as 18 months and have “removable clothing” that could pose a potential choking hazard to babies.

Precautions for parents and caregivers

The organization encourages parents and caregivers to take precautions when buying toys, especially during the upcoming holiday season.

W.A.T.C.H. said online shopping is a “toy safety trap” because there is limited product information and recalled toys are sold “second-hand.”