Save the date: I-295 to start getting renumbered Nov. 27

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — “It’s where Shooters used to be.” “It’s where Building 19 used to be.” The classic Rhode Islander’s directions of where “used to be” could start confounding travel on I-295 starting the week after Thanksgiving.

More than a year in the works, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) said Tuesday they’ll finally start installing new renumbered highway exit signs the week of Nov. 27. The new signs will give exits’ numbers based on mile markers, bringing them in line with federal regulations enacted in 2009.

The project will start at the northern end of I-295 in Cumberland and proceed south to Warwick.

There may be some minor traffic delays during sign installation, RIDOT’s Charles St. Martin said Tuesday; the work will take place during both daytime and overnight hours, depending on the weather.

The department is maintaining contact with electronic mapping and GPS navigation companies to keep them aware and updated on exit changes.

All of the highways in Rhode Island will get new exit numbers over the course of a three-year project.

The department has created an interactive map to examine the new exit numbers at its website.

The new and old exit numbers for I-295 will be:

Going northbound from Warwick:

Exit 1, Rte. 113 West/West Warwick, becomes Exit 1A

Exit 2, Rte. 2 North/Cranston, becomes Exit 1B

Exit 3A, Rte. 37 East/Cranston, stays the same

Exit 3B, Rte. 37 West/Phenix Ave., stays the same

Exit 4, Rte. 14/Plainfield Pike, becomes Exit 6

Exit 5, R.I. Resource Recovery, becomes Exit 7

Exit 6A, Rte. 6 East/Providence, becomes Exit 9A

Exit 6B, I-295 South/Warwick, becomes Exit 9B

Exit 6C, Rte. 6 West/Hartford, becomes Exit 9C

A new exit will be added, Exit 10, at Greenville Ave.

Exit 7A, Rte. 44 East/North Providence, becomes Exit 12A

Exit 7B, Rte. 44 West/Smithfield, becomes Exit 12B

Exit 8A, Rte. 7 South/North Providence, becomes Exit 15A

Exit 8B, Rte. 7 North/North Smithfield, becomes Exit 15B

Exit 9A, Rte. 146 South/Lincoln, becomes Exit 18A

Exit 9B, Rte. 146 North/Woonsocket, becomes Exit 18B

Exit 10, Rte. 122/Cumberland, becomes Exit 20

Exit 11, Rte. 114/Cumberland, becomes Exit 22

Going southbound from Cumberland:

Exit 11, Rte. 114/Cumberland, becomes Exit 22

Exit 10, Rte. 122/Cumberland, becomes Exit 20

Exit 9B, Rte. 146 North/Woonsocket, becomes Exit 18B

Exit 9A, Rte. 146 South/Lincoln, becomes Exit 18A

Exit 8B, Rte. 7 North/North Smithfield, becomes Exit 15B

Exit 8A, Rte. 7 South/North Providence, becomes Exit 15A

Exit 7B, Rte. 44 West/Smithfield, becomes Exit 12B

Exit 7A, Rte. 44 East/North Providence, becomes Exit 12A

A new exit will be added, Exit 10, at Greenville Ave.

Exit 6C, Rte. 6 West/Hartford, becomes Exit 9C

Exit 6A, Rte. 6 East/Providence, becomes Exit 9A

Exit 5, R.I. Resource Recovery, becomes Exit 7

Exit 4, Rte. 14/Plainfield Pike, becomes Exit 6

Exit 3B, Rte. 37 West/Phenix Ave., stays the same

Exit 3A, Rte. 37 East/T.F. Green Airport, stays the same

Exit 2, Rte. 2 South/Warwick, becomes Exit 1B

Exit 1, Rte. 113 West/West Warwick, becomes Exit 1A