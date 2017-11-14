Seekonk 911 system down, calls being rerouted to Rehoboth

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — The Seekonk Communications Department announced Tuesday that its 911 phone system is down.

Officials are working with the Massachusetts State 911 Department and the system’s vendor to correct the problem and repair technicians are currently on site working to get the system up and running again.

Until the problem is resolved, 911 calls originating from Seekonk are being rerouted to an alternate answering point at the Rehoboth Police Department.

Officials are stressing to residents that they should not experience any loss of 911 services.

Anyone who has trouble connecting to 911 should contact the Communications Center at (508) 336-8123 and use option “0.”

The Communications Department said they will provide an update on when the system is up and running again.