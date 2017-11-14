Supreme court sides with state in crash case

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s highest court has reversed a lower court’s decision to dismiss charges against a man accused of causing a serious crash three years ago.

The Rhode Island Supreme Court announced Tuesday it had sided with the state in its appeal of a Superior Court judge’s ruling, tossing some charges against Luke Peters.

Peters was originally charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, driving under the influence, driving to endanger, driving on a revoked license, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor in connection with a crash on Route 146 in Lincoln back in August 2014. Two teenagers were seriously hurt in the crash.

Prosecutors said Peters got into an argument with the driver, and grabbed the steering wheel from the back seat, causing the car to lose control.

Peters asked that the charges related to driving be dropped, since he technically was not behind the wheel. Last year a Superior Court judge agreed and dismissed the charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, driving under the influence, driving to endanger, and driving on a revoked license.

The state appealed the decision to dismiss the driving under the influence, driving to endanger, and driving on a revoked license charges. The Supreme Court said it was vacating the decision, and sent the case back to Superior Court.