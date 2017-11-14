Warwick ranked as one of top five worst places to date in US

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — One Rhode Island city has been labeled one of the top five worst places to date in the country.

WalletHub released a study which compiled a list of 182 cities across the country and rated each city in a variety of categories such as the cost of restaurants, night life options, mobile dating options and more.

The city of Warwick was ranked 178 in the list, which is in the bottom tier of the study. The city of Providence ranked at 62, while Boston ranked at number 12.

When ranked in regards to fun and recreational options, as well as dating opportunities, Warwick ranked at 175.