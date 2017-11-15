Central Falls councilwoman returns from relief trip to Puerto Rico

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — A Central Falls city councilor has returned from Puerto Rico after helping with relief efforts following the devastation of Hurricane Maria.

Councilwoman Maria Rivera spent just over a week in the U.S. territory and said the damage from the storm was so extensive that people are still in need of power, food and water.

“We would show up at a gas station or a local store and just let them know we’re here to start giving donations, ‘please spread the word,’ and within minutes there was already a line forming,” Rivera recalled.

With many close ties to people with family in Puerto Rico, Rivera said there was no question that she had to help. Her friend offered to go with her and provided a plane voucher for San Juan.

“Did we know what we were going to do when we showed up? Absolutely not,” Rivera added.

While she did not make the trip officially with any organization, she had a lot of help from the National Guard and a group called “United for Puerto Rico.”

Rivera and her friend picked out 10 to 12 towns each day that needed help and often reached out on Facebook to people who knew the area.

“So that they could refer to us and give us different sections of that town that were most needed,” Rivera said. “That’s how we determined where we were going to end up that day.”

They often worked late into the night when police lights were the only source of power, according to Rivera. For her, the experience was rewarding but also very emotional.

“When we went to one of the towns there was a little boy that when he saw the cans of milk, he started yelling, ‘I want milk, I want milk,’ and we pulled him from the line and gave him a can of milk and he was so happy,” Rivera recalled.

Anyone who wants to help with hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico can visit the United for Puerto Rico website to donate and learn more.