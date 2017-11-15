Company ordered to stop selling raw milk after reported illness

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health reported Wednesday that the company Udder Milk, also known as “Co-op on Wheels,” has been ordered to cease and desist its illegal sales of unpasteurized, raw milk following the report of a serious illness.

Health officials said a New Jersey woman who drank the milk became infected with antibiotic-resistant brucellosis. She has since recovered, but the Brucella bacteria is normally passed among infected animals and can affect humans through the ingestion of contaminated raw milk products, according to the health department.

To buy the raw milk, consumers place orders online and then meet drivers at delivery locations, including some locations in Rhode Island.

Officials report that unpasteurized milk may contain dangerous bacteria and could lead to illnesses. It is illegal to transport raw milk across state lines and sell raw milk. Pasteurized milk and dairy products bought commercially are considered safe for consumption because they are heated to a high temperature that kills harmful bacteria.

Multiple state health departments are working together with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Department of Agriculture, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to investigate where the company is getting its raw milk. Udder Milk’s website identified delivery locations in several states, including Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Jersey and New York.

Anyone who has become ill after consuming raw milk products should immediately consult a medical professional.