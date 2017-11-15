Cranston yacht club being rebuilt 6 years after fire

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Construction is now underway at Edgewood Yacht Club after the century-old structure was struck by lightning and burned down during the Blizzard of 2011.

“It was an entirely wood building with no sprinkler system and it burned literally to the water line,” Building Committee Chair Wayne Kezirian said Wednesday.

After years of going through the permitting process, the new Edgewood Yacht Club is expected to be complete by March 2018, just in time for the next sailing season.

“The building we are designing now certainly brought some excitement back to the club, the members are anxious to get into it,” Kezirian added.

Kezirian said the community lost more than a building the day it burned down.

“The original building that was lost was a fixture in the neighborhood,” he said. “It was the location for many neighborhood-based social and cultural philanthropic activities, so it was an immediate loss to the neighborhood. It was an immediate loss to the members. It was like losing an old friend.”

An old friend Kerizian said members will be reminded of with the new structure.

“This building, even though it is going to be modern in structure, is going to respect the design of the old building, wrap-around porches will look very similar,” Kezirian explained.

Kezirian said the new building will be equipped with sprinklers and other modern safety features.