PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Crews responded to a fire that broke out Wednesday morning in Providence.

Heavy flames could be seen pouring from a structure just before 8:30 a.m. near the corner of Magnolia and Pilsudski Streets.

No word so far on any injuries or what may have caused the fire.

