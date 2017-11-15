Fewer Christmas trees available leads to rise in price

WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — This is the busiest time of year for Christmas tree farmers and this holiday season, they are suggesting customers buy their trees a little earlier than normal.

According to the National Christmas Tree Association, there are fewer trees available this year, which could lead to higher prices.

“Our costs are going up as well, from labor costs to costs of the trees and so on,” local grower John Leyden said.

Leyden is the owner of Big John Leyden’s Tree Farm in West Greenwich. He said when the Great Recession hit in 2007, tree farmers had to make tough decisions whether they wanted to remain open, wondering if tree farming would be a viable business long term.

“When there was a recession 8-10 years ago, that’s when you decided what trees you want to plant back then,” Leyden said.

There are also a lot less tree farmers than 20-30 years ago.

Despite the costs, Leyden said this is the best selection of trees he’s had in more than 20 years.

“This was a great growing season for us because this past summer, it rained a lot during the evening and we were able to get our work done during the day,” he said. “Put away those artificial trees and support those local farmers.”

There is also a potential shortage of wreaths this year, making it even more expensive to decorate your house for the holiday season.