Hometown Hero: Olivia Freitas

This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is LaSalle’s Olivia Freitas.

The junior scored a pair of goals, including the game winner, in the Rams 2-1 victory over South Kingstown clinching LaSalle’s 12th Division I crown.

It was the second time, Freitas scored a game winner to bring home a title. In 2015, she scored with :12 seconds left in the match to help the Rams top Cumberland.

Olivia has already committed to play at the College of Charleston in 2019, where she will follow in her sister Ali’s footsteps. Ali Freitas is a junior midfielder for the Cougars.

