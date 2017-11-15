House fire prompts new warning about hoverboards

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has issued a second warning about certain hoverboards following a house fire in Pennsylvania.

According to the federal agency, consumers should immediately stop using LayZ Board brand hoverboards.

Fire officials said one home was destroyed and four others were damaged last month, when a LayZ Board hoverboard caught on fire.

This is the second house fire linked to a LayZ Board self-balancing scooter, according to the CPSC.

In March 2017, two children were killed in a house fire in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania after a LayZ Board hoverboard caught on fire while it was charging.

More than 3,000 LayZ Board hoverboards were imported into the U.S. from China, according to the CPSC.

Consumers who choose to dispose of their hoverboards should take them to a local recycling center for safe handling of the lithium-ion battery, according to the CPSC.

The CPSC is also issuing new recalls for seven hoverboard brands because the lithium-ion batteries can catch on fire or overheat.

The companies are offering replacements or refunds.

Since 2015, more than 500,000 hoverboards have been recalled.