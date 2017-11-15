In the Kitchen: Baked Stuffed Shrimp

Tugas Restaurant Owner/Executive Chef Sandy Batista joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Baked Stuffed Shrimp.

Ingredients:

Extra large Shrimp (16/20) or head on prawns

Minced onion, garlic and red pepper

Minced raw shrimp, and scallops

Crushed Ritz crackers

Melted butter

Salt and Pepper to taste

Cayenne pepper or Red pepper flakes

Italian Parsley

Parmesan Cheese

Bread crumbs

Thick bacon

Tugas signature Moçambique sauce

Directions:

Make your bacon and let cool. Cut into small bits. In a large frying pan sauté garlic onion and pepper in some butter. Once it is light brown, add in minced shrimp and scallops and season to taste. In a large bowl, mix crushed Ritz crackers, melted butter, 1 tablespoon Parmesan cheese, bacon, cooked shrimp and scallops, spice of choice to taste. Let cool. Scoop into small balls and stuff your raw shrimp or prawns. Bake for 25-30 min. @375 (Cooking time may vary depending on your oven) Once shrimp is cooked and stuffing is golden brown, remove from oven to let cool. Top with Tugas Moçambique sauce (available for purchase) or butter, dust with bread.

