Keys to supercharging your brain and boosting memory

Brain imaging research demonstrates that memory loss actually starts in the brain decades before you have any symptoms, so it’s important to know what actions you can take to help not just prevent memory loss later in life, but also how to begin restoring the memory you may have already lost.

We spoke with ten-time NY Times Best-Selling Author, Daniel G. Amen, MD for some timely tips to boosting our memories.

For more information visit: http://www.danielamenmd.com

