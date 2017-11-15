Officer recounts rescuing civilian during fatal I-95 shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It was an intense 22 seconds. From the moment the officer saw the trapped driver and helped her to safety.

As Joseph Santos was weaving in and out of traffic, officer Ivan Tavarez joined the chase on Union Avenue.

He was also there when it ended.

“The first volley got fired as I was running to it,” Tavarez said. “You’re not really thinking, ‘I’m going to get hurt or this is going to happen, that is going to happen.’ You run toward the gunfire. It’s as simple as that.”

Before the gunfire, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) cameras captured the truck ramming the silver car in front of it, pushing it up the ramp and into the guard rail.

The collisions continued as Tavarez arrived and right away, he noticed a woman trapped in the car.

“I saw him ramming this poor lady at least two or three times. She was freaking out, the poor thing,” he said. “She was trying to get out of the car but she couldn’t do it.”

The video shows Tavarez jump two railings and make a bee line toward the passenger door.

The woman, wearing red, had rolled down the window, but still couldn’t get out.

“As I’m reaching in the car, she looks at me, I could actually see the fear in her face,” he said. “As I’m pulling her out of the vehicle, the truck actually starts moving again, and the second volley of shots rang out.”

A police body cam footage showed a view of that moment, when shots were fired and Tavares pulled the woman to safety.

Tavarez then then helped her get behind a nearby car. He said the woman was shell shocked.

“She didn’t say anything,” he said. “She just kept looking at me.”

The woman Tavarez rescued was unavailable for comment.

Santos, 32, died last Thursday following a violent confrontation on a busy I-95 on-ramp near the Providence Place mall. Police said officers were forced to open fire because he was an “imminent danger” to the public.

The shooting and the chase before it, remain under investigation by Providence and Rhode Island state police.

Send tips to Target 12 Investigator Walt Buteau at wbuteau@wpri.com and follow him on Twitter @wbuteau