Police capture suspect in Fall River armed robbery

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police have a suspect in custody after a Fall River store was robbed at knifepoint late Monday night.

Carlos Maisonet, 37, was arrested on an armed robbery charge at the Maple Gardens apartment complex on Miller Street.

Police said they were called just before 11 p.m. Monday to the Cumberland Farms at 864 Stafford Road. The clerk told the responding officers a man approached the counter and asked for a pack of cigarettes, which she then turned around to retrieve. When she turned back towards the counter the man had pulled out a small, black pocket knife and began tapping on the register, demanding money.

The investigation led police to Maple Gardens after a man matching the suspect’s description was seen entering one of the buildings. While canvassing the apartments, a man told one of the officers he heard someone running on the second-floor landing, where police located a black jacket similar to one worn by the suspect.

Those officers then received surveillance images of the suspect from the officers at the Cumberland Farms and it was determined the man who sent them upstairs was the suspect.

Police detained the suspect and charged him with armed robbery after he was positively identified by eyewitnesses. The cash taken during the robbery was also recovered, according to police.