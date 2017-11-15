Police make arrest in killing of Providence mother

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) –The estranged husband of a woman found dead in her Providence home late last week has been taken into police custody.

Bosco Tukamuhabwa, 46, was arrested in connection with the death of 44-year-old Manirino Nkinamubanzi. He’s expected to appear in court Thursday.

Nkinamubanzi’s children reported her missing because they hadn’t seen her in more than 24 hours. Police went to her home Friday afternoon and were called back two hours later once the children found her body hidden in the house.

Clement Shabani, a project manager and social worker for Providence-based Women’s Refugee Care, said Nkinamubanzi had moved to Providence two years ago from the Congo, bringing her four children with her.

She’d recently separated from her husband and filed a no-contact order against him, according to police.

A donation page has been created to help support Nkinamubanzi’s children. So far, the page has raised around $14,000.