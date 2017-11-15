Providence man charged with murder in daylight stabbing

Related Coverage 1 dead following Providence stabbing

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Providence have a suspect in custody after a man was fatally stabbed in broad daylight Tuesday.

Richard Sostre, 31, of Providence, was arrested Wednesday and charged with the murder of 52-year-old William Rodriguez.

Rodriguez died at Rhode Island Hospital after he was stabbed at about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday on Chalkstone Avenue in the area of Rowan Street, according to police.

Investigators said they’re looking at the incident as a possible tenant dispute that ended badly.

Tuesday’s homicide was the city’s tenth of 2017.