Rescue a Pet: Maude

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On Wednesday, the Providence Animal Rescue League brought us Maude.

Maude came to the shelter as a stray after she was found in Providence.

PARL says she’s around 10 years old and other than some slight vision issues is in good health.

Maude is very sweet and gets along with other dogs. She’d probably do well in a home with children, according to PARL, though it’s unclear how she would do with cats.

If you’d like to meet Maude or any of the other animals at the shelter, visit PARL.org or give them a call at (401) 421-1399.